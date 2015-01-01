Abstract

The purpose of this systematic review is to determine the frequency of violent or aggressive behaviour towards healthcare workers in inpatient psychiatric settings in the United States. To achieve this aim, five databases were searched to find English-language quantitative studies reporting prevalence or incidence data of violence or aggression directed towards staff members in inpatient psychiatric settings. No limitations were set based on publication date, and intervention studies were included only if baseline data were provided. Of 335 total studies found, 38 full-text articles were suitable for full-text analysis based on inclusion and exclusion criteria, and 14 were included in the final review. Years of data collection ranged from 1986 to 2018, and a range of psychiatric facilities were represented, from small, private hospital units to large forensic institutions. Researchers utilized surveys, real-time incident reporting tools, and government databases, or a combination of strategies, to collect data related to workers' experiences on the job. Included research indicates that workplace violence in the U.S. inpatient psychiatric setting is a widespread problem, with 25-85% of survey respondents reporting an incident of physical aggression within the year prior to survey, and statewide workers' compensation findings indicating 2-7 claims due to assault per 100 000 employee hours. There are substantial differences between findings based on measurement strategy, making it difficult to arrive at a single estimate of prevalence nationally. As management of this persistent problem receives continued attention from stakeholders, it becomes increasingly important to define and measure the problem with the most appropriate tools.

