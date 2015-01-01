SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chu F, Liu S, Guo M, Liu R. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10803548.2020.1846875

33148121

PURPOSE. In diverse working situations, the predictive effect of individual personality on job performance is not always the same. Thus, how to best understand and use personality in the workplace has been an important issue in recent years.

METHODS. Based on trait activation theory, the present study provides initial evidence from high-risk organizations (high-speed railway organizations) regarding interactionist effects of group-level characteristics on the relationship between individual personality (Big Five model) and safety performance (both safety compliance and safety participation). Data were obtained from a sample of high-speed rail operators from 9 railway bureaus (N= 1012 from 86 working groups).

RESULTS. The results indicate that group conscientiousness, agreeableness, and neuroticism enhance the relationship between individual personality and safety performance, while group openness weakens the relationship between individual personality and safety performance, and group extraversion has no effect on their relationship.

CONCLUSION. These results suggest that high-risk organizations should focus not only on individual factors but also on the interactions between individual factors and group situations in individuals' safety performance.


personality; group characteristics; high-speed railway; safety performance; trait activation theory

