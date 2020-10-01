|
Harris C, Scarpate JM, Vazsonyi AT. J. Adolesc. 2020; 85: 115-119.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33152621
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: A substantial body of research supports both social control and self-control theories in explaining violent or deviant behaviors. Most previous work has focused on the links between family ties or bonds and deviance, along with low self-control. A potentially untested and overlooked bond is the extended kinship network, particularly among African American youth. The current study tested the extent to which kinship ties explained unique variability in violence perpetration, net the effects by family ties, low self-control, and background variables.
Language: en
Keywords
Parenting; Impulsivity; Family process; Measure; Mentors; Support