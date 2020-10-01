Abstract

BACKGROUND: Each of the home, school, and neighborhood environmental factors for adolescent depression has received substantial attention in the literature; however, there remains a paucity of research which systematically examines the mechanisms whereby neighborhood structural and social characteristics in early childhood affects later depressive symptoms in adolescence as transmitted through family and school adversities.



METHODS: The present study used nationally representative sampled data from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study, a longitudinal survey following a cohort of 4,898 children along with their parents and teachers at the child's birth and at 1, 3, 5, 9, and 15 years of age. Public and restricted-use data were used to merge individual surveys and neighborhood profiles.



RESULTS: Our findings suggest that both neighborhood structural disadvantage and collective efficacy have direct impacts on adverse childhood experiences, bullying victimization, and social emotional development as well as indirect impacts on adolescents' depressive symptoms. Neighborhood collective efficacy, but not structural disadvantage, was found to directly contribute to later depressive symptoms of adolescents.



LIMITATIONS: Resilience factors such as familial support and stable relationships were not considered in the current study. Due to the unavailability of data, potential reciprocal relationships among peer bullying, social emotional problems, and depressive symptoms were not examined.



CONCLUSIONS: Our finding that neighborhood characteristics contribute to the development of adolescents' depression emphasizes the importance of a healthy neighborhood environment, which also provides implications for multi-faceted interventions to promote neighborhood resources and support systems, as well as community-wide bullying prevention programs and childhood adversity screenings.

Language: en