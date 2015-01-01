Abstract

Farm work is considered among the highest risk jobs throughout the world. Occupational health behavior is a critical factor that influences agricultural job-related injuries and diseases. Yet, while educational programs have been set up to encourage farmers to behave more safely, many of these programs do not sufficiently take into account the factors that induce farmers to exhibit risky behavior. The present study aimed to explore the factors underpinning farmers' occupational health behavior using the Health Belief Model (HBM). The study was conducted using aquestionnaire survey of 382 farmers representative of the farmers of Kermanshah province, Iran. The face and content validity of the questionnaire was confirmed by apanel of experts in occupational health, and its reliability by apilot study establishing internal consistency measured by Cronbach's alpha. The results showed that four dimensions of the HBM (perceived susceptibility, perceived benefits, cues to action, and perceived self-efficacy) influence farmers' occupational health behavior (FOHB), with the theoretical model accounting for 54.9% of the variance of FOHB. The findings confirm the potential of the HBM to explain FOHB and the relevance of using the theory in studying farmers' protective behaviors such as the use of chemical pesticides, protection against sunlight, protection of hearing, etc.

Language: en