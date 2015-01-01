Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study evaluated an intervention designed to introduce University students as potential users of Johannesburg's cycle lanes. Participants: A total of 393 undergraduate and postgraduate students from the University of Johannesburg took part.



METHODS: Following cycling and safety training, participants undertook a 1.2 km supervised cycle ride between University of Johannesburg campuses using loaned bicycles. The evaluation of the intervention drew on quantitative and qualitative data collected using participant questionnaires; and fieldworkers' photographic and reflective accounts.



RESULTS: Perceived cycling competency improved following the intervention, though similar proportions of participants became more and less interested in bicycle ownership (7-8%). The physical effort entailed; and flaws in the design and maintenance of cycle lanes (that affected utility and safety) were the strongest themes emerging from the qualitative analyses.



CONCLUSIONS: The supervised cycle rides improved perceived cycling competency, but also enabled participants to reappraise the potential benefits and desirability of bicycle ownership.

