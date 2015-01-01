Abstract

CONTEXT: Sport-related concussion (SRC) is characterized by a pathological neurometabolic cascade that results in an increased intracranial energy demand with decreased energy supply. Little is known about the whole-body energy-related effects of SRC.



OBJECTIVE: To examine factors associated with whole-body resting metabolic rate (RMR), total energy expenditure (TEE), energy consumption (EC), and energy balance (EBal) in student-athletes acutely after SRC and healthy-matched controls.



DESIGN: Case-Control.



SETTING: University Research Laboratory.



PATIENTS OR OTHER PARTICIPANTS: Student-athletes diagnosed with SRC (n=28, 50% female, aged 18.4±1.83 years, BMI=20.3±4.13 kg·(m2)-1) assessed ≤72 hours of injury and matched-controls (n=28, 50% female, aged 19.4±2.90 years, BMI=18.8±4.79 kg·(m2) -1).



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: RMR was measured via indirect calorimetry. Participants reported physical activity and dietary intake for three days, which were used to estimate TEE and EC, respectively, and to calculate EBal (EC:TEE ratio). RMR, TEE, and EC were normalized to body mass. Group and group-by-sex comparisons were made for RMR·kg-1, TEE·kg-1, EC·kg-1, and EBal using independent t-tests with a-priori α=0.05. Associations of age, sex, concussion history, BMI, and symptom burden with RMR·kg-1 and EBal were explored with linear regression models.



RESULTS: TEE·kg-1 was lower (p<0.01; mean difference[SD]= -5.31[1.41]kcal·kg-1) and EBal was higher (p<0.01; 0.28[0.10]) in SRC participants than controls. Both sexes (p's≤0.04) with SRC had lower TEE·kg-1 compared to controls; females with SRC had higher EBal than controls (p=0.01), but male groups did not differ. Higher RMR·kg-1 was associated with concussion history (adjusted-R2=0.10; β=0.65). Younger age (β =-0.35), fewer concussions (β =-0.35), lower BMI (β =-0.32), greater symptom duration (β =1.50), and lower symptom severity (β =-1.59) were associated with higher EBal (adjusted- R2=0.54).



CONCLUSIONS: TEE·kg-1 and EBal appeared to be affected by acute SRC, despite no differences in RMR·kg-1. Concussion history, sex, BMI, and symptoms were associated with acute energy-related outcomes.

Language: en