Abstract

CONTEXT: Understanding time-loss resulting from sport-related concussion (SRC) within individual sports allows high school athletic trainers to provide accurate and clinically evidence-based information. Currently there is a lack of research regarding patterns of clinical recovery outcomes in high school student-athletes across sports.



OBJECTIVE: To describe the time to authorized unrestricted RTP following SRC in a large cohort of high school student-athletes in variety of sports using a time-to-event analysis.



DESIGN: Descriptive Epidemiology Study.



SETTING: Aggregate injury and player exposure data from the STATE-XXX High School Athletic Association (XHSAA) Head Injury Reporting System (HIRS).



PATIENTS OR OTHER PARTICIPANTS: High school student-athletes.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Dates for SRC injury events and authorized unrestricted RTP were entered into the HIRS for each case, and were used to calculate time to unrestricted RTP. Survival analysis determined time to authorized RTP for males and females in weekly increments across sports and academic years. Separate Kaplan-Meier analyses adjusted for SRC cases with a history of concussion also identified the proportions of student-athletes that obtained authorized medical clearance in weekly increments.



RESULTS: There was a total of 15,821 SRC cases, 10,375 (65.6%) male and 5,446 (34.4%) female, reported during the 2015-16 through 2018-19 academic years. The median time to authorized unrestricted RTP was 11 days for all cases. Approximately, 30% of concussed student-athletes were not cleared for unrestricted RTP by 14 days following their SRC diagnosis, with 13% taking longer than 21 days to unrestricted RTP after SRC.



CONCLUSIONS: The results from this multi-site, State-based injury surveillance system indicate that it is not abnormal for high school student-athletes to take longer than 14 days to fully recovery from a SRC. This information may be useful for educating high school student-athletes and sport stakeholders, normalizing SRC recovery trajectory perceptions, and establishing realistic RTP timeline expectations.

Language: en