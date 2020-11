Abstract

Management of isolated grade III medial collateral ligament injuries is controversial, as both non-operative and operative management can result in return to play. However, operative management is recommended in grade III cases with distal avulsion in elite athletes.



We present a standardized rehabilitation protocol in a case series of seven division I collegiate American football athletes with grade III distal MCL tears repaired operatively, with emphasis on return to play.



Median time to surgery was 4 days (range: 2-67 days). Median time from surgery to non-contact drills was 120.5 days (range: 104-168 days) and the median time from surgery to full contact sport was 181 days (range: 139-204 days). All players returned to play at their pre-injury level of competition.



Our study highlights how operative management with a standardized rehabilitation protocol can be applied to D1 football players with excellent return to play.

