Citation
Morris SN, Chandran A, Wasserman EB, Quetant SL, Robison HJ, Collins CL. J. Athl. Train. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, National Athletic Trainers' Association (USA))
DOI
PMID
33150422
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The National Athletic Treatment, Injury, and Outcomes Network Surveillance Program (NATION-SP) was established in 2011 to provide a comprehensive appraisal of injuries sustained by high school student-athletes receiving services from athletic trainers (ATs). The purpose of this manuscript is to update the surveillance methodology of NATION-SP for data reported during the 2014/15 through 2018/19 academic years.
Language: en
Keywords
injury surveillance; sports injury; injury epidemiology