Abstract

BACKGROUND: The National Athletic Treatment, Injury, and Outcomes Network Surveillance Program (NATION-SP) was established in 2011 to provide a comprehensive appraisal of injuries sustained by high school student-athletes receiving services from athletic trainers (ATs). The purpose of this manuscript is to update the surveillance methodology of NATION-SP for data reported during the 2014/15 through 2018/19 academic years.



Surveillance system structure: NATION-SP used a convenience sample of US high schools with access to ATs via a rolling recruitment model. ATs at participating institutions volunteered to contribute data through electronic medical records systems; common data elements were then pushed to and maintained by the Datalys Center. ATs completed detailed reports on each injury, including condition and circumstances. The treatments component was used to comprehensively assess services provided to athletes by ATs. The outcomes companion component was developed to monitor patient-reported outcomes following athletic injury.



SUMMARY: NATION-SP continues to serve a critical purpose in informing injury prevention and treatment efforts among high school athletes.

