Citation
Montgomery EE, Smith YH. J. Community Health Nurs. 2020; 37(4): 179-188.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Routledge)
DOI
PMID
33150809
Abstract
Fall injuries are the leading cause of injury death in older adults, yet despite this, health-care providers do not routinely incorporate fall prevention into practice. A fall prevention training program was developed for non-clinical caregivers serving community-dwelling older adults using the CDC's STEADI tool. The project outcomes revealed statistically significant increases in items related to knowledge and confidence in fall risk and assessment.
Language: en