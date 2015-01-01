SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Montgomery EE, Smith YH. J. Community Health Nurs. 2020; 37(4): 179-188.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Routledge)

DOI

10.1080/07370016.2020.1809859

PMID

33150809

Abstract

Fall injuries are the leading cause of injury death in older adults, yet despite this, health-care providers do not routinely incorporate fall prevention into practice. A fall prevention training program was developed for non-clinical caregivers serving community-dwelling older adults using the CDC's STEADI tool. The project outcomes revealed statistically significant increases in items related to knowledge and confidence in fall risk and assessment.

FINDINGS could guide the development of fall prevention training programs targeted at non-clinical caregivers to community-dwelling older adults.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print