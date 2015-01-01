Abstract

Fall injuries are the leading cause of injury death in older adults, yet despite this, health-care providers do not routinely incorporate fall prevention into practice. A fall prevention training program was developed for non-clinical caregivers serving community-dwelling older adults using the CDC's STEADI tool. The project outcomes revealed statistically significant increases in items related to knowledge and confidence in fall risk and assessment.



FINDINGS could guide the development of fall prevention training programs targeted at non-clinical caregivers to community-dwelling older adults.

Language: en