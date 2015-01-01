Abstract

BACKGROUND: Firearm-related injuries are the second leading cause of death among US children. Given this, firearm injury prevention should be a key aspect of pediatric anticipatory guidance.



Objective: We assessed the impact of a firearm safety counseling workshop on pediatric resident knowledge, self-efficacy, and self-reported practice patterns.



Methods: Sixty of 80 residents (75%) participated in a 2-hour multimodal workshop, including video, didactics with experts, and role-play scenarios. Participants were invited to complete pre-workshop, immediate post-workshop, and 3- and 6-month post-workshop self-reported questionnaires evaluating knowledge, comfort, perceived barriers, and reported practice patterns. Data comparing pre- and 6-month post-workshop practice patterns were analyzed via Fischer's exact test. Remaining statistical analysis utilized a one-sided, unpaired Mann-Whitney U test. A binomial exact proportions test was used for open-ended responses.



Results: After the workshop, the percentage of participants with perceived concern regarding parental barriers decreased significantly (24% to 7%, P =.001). Participants 6 months post-workshop were 5.14 times more likely to counsel their patients on firearms during more than 75% of their well visits than prior to the intervention (P =.010). Participants reported greater comfort asking patients about firearms, with mean Likert scores increasing from 3.81 pre to 4.33 post (P =.022), which was similar to 3-month (4.39, P =.06) and 6-month evaluations (4.54, P =.003).



Conclusions: Education on firearm safety counseling improved pediatric resident comfort level in discussing the topic. This impact persisted 6 months after the workshop, implying a sustained change in attitudes and behaviors.

Language: en