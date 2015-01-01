|
Kistler BM, Khubchandani J, Bennett P, Wilund KR, Sosnoff J. J. Am. Psychiatr. Nurs. Assoc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33150807
OBJECTIVES: People with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are at increased risk for falls and fall-related injuries. Depressive disorders (DEP) are common in individuals with CKD and may increase the risk of falls and fall-related injuries. However, not much is known about the relationship between DEP and falls in people with CKD. The purpose of this study was to determine the influence of DEP on the relationship between CKD, falls, and fall-related injuries.
epidemiology; injury; falls; depression; chronic kidney disease