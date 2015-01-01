Abstract

AIM: The aim of this study was to analyze the predisposing factors of upper incisal trauma in children candidates for orthodontic treatment.



METHODS: This is a retrospective study involving 102 consecutive patients who requested orthodontic therapy at Pediatric Dentistry Clinic of Bari University's Dental School during the time frame 2012-2019. The distribution of reported dental trauma was analyzed according to gender, type of trauma, etiology, overjet and labial competence.



RESULTS: No substantial association between gender and trauma emerged from our study. Patients between the age range of 11-15 years appear to be at increased risk. A statistically significant correlation between increase in overjet and traumatic events was found. A link was discovered between labial incompetence and trauma, since this condition increases the risk of trauma by exposing part of the surface of the upper incisors. A correlation also emerged between Skeletal Class II and the increased risk of traumatic injury.



CONCLUSIONS: Dental trauma, especially in the anterior sector, is a fairly frequent occurrence in pediatric and adolescent patients and is linked to several factors. In our study subjects with Skeletal Class II division I malocclusion with elevated overjet are more predisposed to dental trauma. The limitations of our study are the low number of subjects in the examined sample, and the heterogeneity of the trauma presentation.

