Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the associations between intimate partner violence during pregnancy and low birth weight and preterm birth among women who gave birth in public hospitals in Harari region, eastern Ethiopia.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional study was conducted among women who gave birth in public hospitals in Harari region.



PARTICIPANTS: Women aged 16-45 years who gave birth in hospitals from November 2018 to April 2019.



SETTING: Two public hospitals in Harari regional state, eastern Ethiopia MEASUREMENT: Intimate partner violence was measured using a questionnaire adapted from the World Health Organization Multi-Country Study on Women's Health and Domestic Violence against Women. Binary and multiple logistic regression was performed to establish the association between intimate partner violence and low birth weight and preterm birth. Both crude and adjusted odds ratios with 95% confidence intervals were calculated. The level of significance was set at a p-value of <0.05.



RESULTS: In this study, 39% of women reported experiencing partner violence during their most recent pregnancy. The prevalence of preterm birth and low birth weight were found to be 18.9% and 12.01%, respectively. After adjusting for potential confounders, women who experienced any intimate partner violence during pregnancy were 1.62 times (AOR = 1.62, 95%CI= 1.22, 2.78) more likely to give birth prematurely and 1.37 times (AOR= 1.37, 95%CI=1.73, 2.57) more likely to have a low birth weight infant relative to women who did not experience intimate partner violence during pregnancy.



CONCLUSION AND IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: The results underscore the need for including intimate partner violence prevention as an important strategy to reduce child mortality and morbidity. Screening pregnant women for intimate partner violence and providing support for women who have experienced violence might be helpful in tackling prematurity and low birth weight.

Language: en