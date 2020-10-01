Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this article was to determine if differences in kinematic and kinetic variables observed in a double-leg screen carried over to a single-leg task.



DESIGN: We used a case-control design with grouping based on performance during a double-leg jump landing.



SETTING: All participants were selected from a large university setting and testing was performed in a biomechanics laboratory.



PARTICIPANTS: Participants were females between 18 and 25 years of age with at least high school varsity experience in one or more of the following sports: soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, rugby, basketball, or team handball.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Primary outcome measures were knee angles in the frontal and sagittal planes as well as vertical ground reaction force (vGRF).



RESULTS: There were significant between group differences in peak knee flexion and knee flexion displacement during both the double and single-leg tasks, however between group differences for peak knee valgus and knee valgus displacement noted in the double-leg task were not observed in the single-leg task. vGRF was significantly different in the single-leg task but not the double-leg task.



CONCLUSION: A double leg screening may not provide complete identification of risk of injury during sports requiring single leg tasks.

