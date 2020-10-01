SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hearn DW, Frank BS, Padua DA. Phys. Ther. Sport 2020; 47: 40-45.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ptsp.2020.10.006

33152587

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this article was to determine if differences in kinematic and kinetic variables observed in a double-leg screen carried over to a single-leg task.

DESIGN: We used a case-control design with grouping based on performance during a double-leg jump landing.

SETTING: All participants were selected from a large university setting and testing was performed in a biomechanics laboratory.

PARTICIPANTS: Participants were females between 18 and 25 years of age with at least high school varsity experience in one or more of the following sports: soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, rugby, basketball, or team handball.

MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Primary outcome measures were knee angles in the frontal and sagittal planes as well as vertical ground reaction force (vGRF).

RESULTS: There were significant between group differences in peak knee flexion and knee flexion displacement during both the double and single-leg tasks, however between group differences for peak knee valgus and knee valgus displacement noted in the double-leg task were not observed in the single-leg task. vGRF was significantly different in the single-leg task but not the double-leg task.

CONCLUSION: A double leg screening may not provide complete identification of risk of injury during sports requiring single leg tasks.


Injury; Screening; Double-leg; Single-leg

