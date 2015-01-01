|
Citation
Alonzo D, Popescu M, Zubaroglu-Ioannides P. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33148098
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence, childhood physical and sexual abuse, and gang violence are prevalent and growing problems for Guatemalan youth, particularly in low socioeconomic (SES) areas. Resources in the community for psychosocial support are greatly lacking. Schools often serve as the main source of support for these highly vulnerable adolescents. Yet, many teachers lack the training to manage the psychological distress of their at-risk students and to properly engage, assess, and manage the psychological needs of their students. We developed a brief risk assessment and management training for teachers to address this gap.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; training; effectiveness; capacity building; adolescent mental health