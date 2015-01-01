Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This paper investigates the effectiveness of in-vehicle displays in supporting drivers' anticipation of traffic conflicts in automated vehicles (AVs).



BACKGROUND: Providing takeover requests (TORs) along with information on automation capability (AC) has been found effective in supporting AV drivers' reactions to traffic conflicts. However, it is unclear what type of information can support drivers in anticipating traffic conflicts, so they can intervene (pre-event action) or prepare to intervene (pre-event preparation) proactively to avert them.



METHOD: In a driving simulator study with 24 experienced and 24 novice drivers, we evaluated the effectiveness of two in-vehicle displays in supporting anticipatory driving in AVs with adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance: TORAC (TOR + AC information) and STTORAC displays (surrounding traffic (ST) information + TOR + AC information). Both displays were evaluated against a baseline display that only showed whether the automation was engaged.



RESULTS Compared to the baseline display, STTORAC led to more anticipatory driving behaviors (pre-event action or pre-event preparation) while TORAC led to less, along with decreased attention to environmental cues that indicated an upcoming event. STTORAC led to the highest level of driving safety, as indicated by minimum gap time for scenarios that required driver intervention, followed by TORAC, and then the baseline display.



CONCLUSIONS: Providing surrounding traffic information to drivers of AVs, in addition to TORs and automation capability information, can support their anticipation of potential traffic conflicts. Without the surrounding traffic information, drivers can over-rely on displays that provide TORs and automation capability information.

Language: en