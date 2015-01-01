Abstract

Textile-based triboelectric nanogenerators (T-TENGs), combining the functions of energy harvesting and self-powered sensing with advantages of breathability and flexibility, have received intensive attention, which is vital to the rapid advancements in smart textiles. However, there exists few reports of T-TENGs applied to fires under the intelligent era of high requirements for devices with versatility and multiscenario practicability. Here, in combination with flame-retardant conductive cotton fabric, polytetrafluoroethylene-coated cotton fabric, and a divider, a low-cost and environmentally friendly flame-retardant textile-based triboelectric nanogenerator (FT-TENG) is developed, which is endowed with excellent fire resistance and outstanding energy harvesting capabilities. The cotton fabrics treated with a layer-by-layer self-assembly method show great self-extinguishing performance. Besides, the maximum peak power density of the FT-TENG can reach 343.19 mW/m2 under the tapping frequency of 3 Hz. Furthermore, the FT-TENG still keeps 49.2% of the initial electrical output even after being burned at 17 different positions; 34.48% of the electrical output is also retained when the FT-TENG is exposed to 220 °C. Moreover, the FT-TENGs are successfully applied as energy harvesters for firefighters and self-powered sensors for forest self-rescue and fire alarm systems. This work may provide a promising potential for multifunctional smart textiles in energy harvesting, self-powered sensing, and life or property security.

