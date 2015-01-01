|
Santiago KM, Louzado-Feliciano P, Baum J, Bakali U, Caban-Martinez AJ. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33155709
BACKGROUND: Fishing industry workers are exposed to hazardous working conditions, engage in strenuous labor, and work long hours in variable weather conditions. Despite these known employment challenges, little is known of their perceived occupational health and safety concerns. In this pilot study, we: (1) describe fishermen's perceptions on worker- and organizational-level characteristics that impact occupational health and safety; and (2) estimate environmental exposure to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) encountered during fishing activities.
injury prevention; occupational health and safety; chemical exposures; fishing industry