Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: With the rate of physician suicide increasing, more research is needed to implement adequate prevention interventions. This study aims to identify trends and patterns in physician/surgeon suicide and the key factors influencing physician suicide. We hope such information can highlight areas for targeted interventions to decrease physician suicide.



METHODS: Review of Centers for Disease Control and Preventions National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) for 2003 to 2017 of physician and dentists dying by suicide. Twenty-eight medical, surgical, and dental specialties were included.



RESULTS: Nine hundred five reported suicides were reviewed. Physician suicides increased from 2003 to 2017. Majority surgeons' suicides were middle-aged, White males. Orthopedic surgeons had the highest prevalence of suicide among surgical fields (28.2%). Black/African American surgeons were 56% less likely [odds ratio (OR) = 0.44, 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.06-3.16] and Asian/Pacific Islander were 438% more likely (OR = 5.38, 95% CI: 2.13-13.56) to die by suicide. Surgeons were 362% more likely to have a history of a mental disorder (OR = 4.62, 95% CI: 2.71-7.85), were 139% more likely to use alcohol (OR = 2.39, 95% CI: 1.36-4.21), and were 289% more likely to have experienced civil/legal issues (OR = 3.89, 95% CI: 1.36-11.11).



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of physician suicide increased over the 2003 to 2017 time-frame with over a third of deaths occurring from 2015 to 2017. Among surgeons, orthopedics has the highest prevalence of reported suicide. Risk factors for surgeon suicide include Asian/Pacific Islander race/ethnicity, older age, history of mental disorder, alcohol use, and civil/legal issues.

