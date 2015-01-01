Abstract

A 7-year-old, Caucasian female was snorkelling in the Sulu sea around Borneo, when her right anterior thigh made contact with fire coral (Millepora spp). She described a sharp sting and an excruciatingly painful urticarial rash subsequently developed (figure 1, left). Five nematocysts were removed from the anterior thigh. Vinegar and an antiseptic cream were applied immediately. Six hours …

Language: en