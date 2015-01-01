SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bac NH, Dinh NH, Binh TQ, Khoi LM. Asian Cardiovasc. Thorac Ann. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Asian-Pacific Society of Cardiology, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0218492320972227

33153276

Aortic valve rupture is a rare manifestation in comparison to cardiac rupture or contusion following blunt chest trauma. We report a case of aortic valve leaflet rupture with severe aortic regurgitation after a fall from a ladder. The aortic valve rupture had been missed in the emergency ultrasound and was only detected on comprehensive echocardiography after failure of weaning from a mechanical ventilator. The patient underwent aortic bioprosthetic valve replacement that dramatically changed the clinical course.


Accidents; aortic valve; aortic valve insufficiency; heart valve prosthesis implantation; home; nonpenetrating; ventilator weaning; wounds

