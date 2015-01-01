|
Aortic valve rupture is a rare manifestation in comparison to cardiac rupture or contusion following blunt chest trauma. We report a case of aortic valve leaflet rupture with severe aortic regurgitation after a fall from a ladder. The aortic valve rupture had been missed in the emergency ultrasound and was only detected on comprehensive echocardiography after failure of weaning from a mechanical ventilator. The patient underwent aortic bioprosthetic valve replacement that dramatically changed the clinical course.
Accidents; aortic valve; aortic valve insufficiency; heart valve prosthesis implantation; home; nonpenetrating; ventilator weaning; wounds