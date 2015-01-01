Abstract

Incidences of abuse and poisoning have been reported for nutmeg, a household spice made from grinding the seed of Myristica fragrans, owing to its hallucinogenic properties. However, there have been no reports on nutmeg hepatotoxicity in relation to dose and duration of exposure. To investigate the hepatotoxicity of different nutmeg exposure durations and doses, male mice were administered daily with normal saline, 1.0 g/kg nutmeg, or 4.0 g/kg nutmeg by intragastrical gavage for either 7 or 14 days (for a total of six treatment groups, n = 6). Body weight of each mouse was monitored daily. Histological analysis of liver tissues was performed using hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining to investigate the morphological changes in hepatocytes. Serum aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels were determined using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) to investigate liver function. Metabolomics and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analyses were performed between treatment groups for identifying differential metabolites. Mice in the nutmeg exposure groups exhibited slow growth trends, hepatocyte damage, and significantly elevated serum AST and ALT levels associated with nutmeg dose and exposure duration. Metabolomics and KEGG enrichment pathway analyses also revealed differential levels of some metabolites related to liver function upon nutmeg exposure. Therefore, the present study reasonably speculates that nutmeg exposure may cause liver damage and affect liver function depending on the dose and duration.

Language: en