|
Citation
|
Name Withheld. Br. J. Sports Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33153977
|
Abstract
|
If you saw me in clinic as a young kid, you would almost certainly describe me as healthy, active, energetic and high achieving. I wore a smile as wide as my face and talked excitedly about my friends, sports and summer plans whenever asked. What you wouldn't know about me was that in third grade, I was raped by a member of my extended family; and throughout middle and high school, I was sexually and emotionally abused by an alcoholic parent. You would not know this as a clinician because I always wore an impenetrable shield in order to get through my visit with you. My smile and kindness served as a mask to hide what I felt were the shameful, dark parts of me, and my costume always included some combination of athletic clothes and sports equipment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
paediatrics; sexual harassment