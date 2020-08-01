|
Yon JR, Fredericks C, Mentzer C, Kubasiak JC, Poulakidas S. Burns 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33153813
INTRODUCTION: As recently as 2006, carburetor flash burns comprised as much as 27% of admissions for car-related burns, despite the fact carburetors were last installed in pre-1990 automobiles. The prevalence of this injury pattern is related to the estimated 14 million cars on the road today that were manufactured prior to that year. The aim of this study was to investigate modern sources of automotive burns and describe any new trends in automotive burn-related epidemiology.
Burns; Automotive; Carburetor; Radiator