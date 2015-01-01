|
Bourgeois C, Lecomte T, McDuff P, Daigneault I. Can. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
L'âge d'apparition des troubles psychotiques chez les victimes d'agression sexuelle à l'enfance: Une étude prospective de cohortes appariées
33155838
OBJECTIVE: Victims of child sexual abuse (CSA) present with a higher risk of psychotic disorders. However, the developmental course of psychosis following CSA, such as the age at onset, remains unknown. This study aimed to determine whether the age at onset of psychotic disorders was influenced by sexual abuse, sex, and confounding factors (substance misuse, intellectual disability, and socioeconomic status).
mental disorders; cohort studies; child abuse; case-control studies; psychotic disorders; survival analysis