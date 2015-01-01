Abstract

BACKGROUND: Myotoxicity is a recognised but poorly characterised effect of snake envenoming worldwide. We aimed to describe the clinical effects, complications and effectiveness of antivenom in myotoxicity from Australian snake envenoming.



METHODS: Patients were recruited to the Australian Snakebite Project (ASP), a prospective, observational study of patients with suspected or proven snakebite countrywide. After informed consent data is collected and stored in a dedicated database and blood samples are taken and stored. We included patients with envenoming and biochemical evidence of myotoxicity (peak creatine kinase [CK] > 1000 U/L). Snake species was determined by expert identification or venom specific enzyme immunoassay. Analysis included patient demographics, clinical findings, pathology results, treatment and outcomes (length of hospital stay, complications).



RESULTS: 1638 patients were recruited January 2003-December 2016, 935 (57%) were envenomed, 148 developed myotoxicity (16%). Snake species most commonly associated with myotoxicity were Notechis spp. (30%), Pseudechis porphyriacus (20%) and Pseudechis australis (13%). Bite site effects occurred in 19 patients. Non-specific systemic symptoms occurred in 135 patients (91%), specific signs and symptoms in 83. In 120 patients with early serial CK results, the median peak CK was 3323 U/L (IQR;1050-785100U/L), the median time to first CK >500 U/L was 11.1 h and median time to peak CK of 34.3 h. White cell count was elevated in 136 patients (93%; median time to elevation, 4.9 h). 37 patients had elevated creatinine, six were dialysed. Two patients died from complications of severe myotoxicity. Antivenom given before the first abnormal CK (>500 U/L) was associated with less severe myotoxicity (2976 versus 7590 U/L). Non-envenomed patients with elevated CK had rapid rise to abnormal CK (median 3.5 h) and less had elevated WCC (32%).



CONCLUSION: Myotoxicity from Australian snakes is relatively common and has systemic effects, with significant associated morbidity and mortality. CK is not a good early biomarker of mytoxicity. Early antivenom may play a role in reducing severity.

Language: en