Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Colchicum autumnale (autumn crocus) is a plant that contains highly toxic alkaloid colchicine. The aim was to evaluate accidental C autumnale poisoning and assess serum troponin as a prognostic parameter.



METHODS: In this study, we retrospectively included all adult patients with a history of accidental C autumnale ingestion and serum colchicine confirmation during the study period from 2000 to 2019. The medical files of enrolled patients were reviewed. Literature search of accidental ingestions of C autumnale was done.



RESULTS: Over the study period of 20 years, 16 adult patients were admitted to the University Medical Centre Ljubljana due to acute colchicine poisoning after ingestion of C autumnale. They all mistakenly ingested C autumnale's leaves instead of Allium ursinum in the spring and had confirmed colchicine in serum by GC-MS or LC-MS/MS (15.5 µg/L (0.5-80 µg/L)). They developed vomiting and diarrhoea within 1-9 h after the meal. Vomiting within 2 h was associated with lethality (p=.04). Bone marrow suppression developed in 15 patients (94%). Acute myocardial injury with positive troponin I (>0.10 µg/L) developed in five patients; lethal cardiogenic shock with decreased cardiac output and hypotension occurred in four of these patients despite supportive therapy. Positive troponin I ultra (>0.10 µg/L) was associated with need for intensive support therapy (p=.01), decreased cardiac output (p=.01) and death (p=.01). The mortality was 4/16 (25%). On review, we found 58 cases; 95% cases accidently ingested leaves of C autumnale instead of A ursinum. Troponin I was reported in 3% cases. The lethality of this and reviewed cases was 35% (26/74).



CONCLUSIONS: In unexplained gastroenterocolitis after ingestion of wild plants as a salad or spice in the spring, especially when wild garlic is mentioned, we should always consider C autumnale poisoning. Cardiogenic shock can be predicted by a positive serum troponin I measurement.

