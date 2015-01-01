Abstract

BACKGROUND: As the overdose emergency continues in British Columbia (BC), paramedic-attended overdoses are increasing, as is the proportion of people not transported to hospital following an overdose. This study investigated risk of death and subsequent healthcare utilization for people who were and were not transported to hospital after a paramedic-attended non-fatal overdose.



METHODS: Using a linked administrative health data set which includes all overdoses that come into contact with health services in BC, we conducted a prospective cohort study of people who experienced a paramedic-attended non-fatal overdose between 2015 and 2016. People were followed for 365 days after the index event. The primary outcomes assessed were all-cause mortality and overdose-related death. Additionally, we examined healthcare utilization after the index event.



RESULTS: In this study, 8659 (84%) people were transported and 1644 (16%) were not transported to hospital at the index overdose event. There were 279 overdose deaths (2.7% of people, 59.4% of deaths) during follow-up. There was no significant difference in risk of overdose-related death, though people not transported had higher odds of a subsequent non-fatal overdose event captured in emergency department and outpatient records within 90 days. People transported to hospital had higher odds of using hospital and outpatient services for any reason within 365 days.



CONCLUSIONS: Transport to hospital after a non-fatal overdose is an opportunity to provide care for underlying and chronic conditions. There is a need to better understand factors that contribute to non-transport, particularly among people aged 20-59 and people without chronic conditions.

