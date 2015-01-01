|
Maepa MP, Ntshalintshali T. Front. Public Health 2020; 8: e563325.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Editorial Office)
33154959 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Risk-taking and self-harm behavior among adolescent are a global challenge. This study explored family structure and history of childhood trauma and their association with risk-taking and self-harm behaviors among adolescents in Swaziland.
adolescents; family structure; childhood trauma; risk taking behavior; self-harm behavior