Abstract

Limited studies exist on women's mild traumatic brain injury received from episode of intimate partner violence. This study aims to identify the occurrence of intimate partner violence-related mild traumatic brain injury in Chinese women admitted to emergency units; and examine the physical, mental, and cognitive functioning of abused women with mild traumatic brain injury related to violent episodes. Eighty-six Chinese abused women presenting at emergency units in four major local hospitals in Hong Kong between January 2014 and December 2016 were recruited. They were admitted for the treatment of intimate partner violence-related physical injuries and were screened for traumatic brain injury by the emergency unit nurses at triage. Participants were assessed for traumatic brain injury based on the definition from US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, post-concussion physical symptoms, anxiety and depression, health-related quality of life, and cognitive functioning. Structured multiphase regression was used to examine the impact of intimate partner violence-related mild traumatic brain injury on physical, mental, and cognitive functioning of participants. We found that 24.4% of participants had intimate partner violence-related mild traumatic brain injury. There were significantly more severe post-concussion physical symptoms in abused women with intimate partner violence-related mild traumatic brain injury than those without mild traumatic brain injury (estimate = 18.7, 95% CI = 10.9 to 26.6, p < 0.001). The Mental Component Summary was also significantly associated with intimate partner violence-related mild traumatic brain injury (estimate = -7.9, 95% CI = -13.8 to -2.1, p = 0.009). Regarding cognitive functioning, the mean total test scores indicated that both groups were cognitively abnormal and there was no significant impact from mild traumatic brain injury. This study provides evidence on the impact of mild traumatic brain injury and implications in screening for mild traumatic brain injury and early intervention for improving quality of life in abused women.

Language: en