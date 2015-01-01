Abstract

Depressive disorders are common among young people and can decrease social competences and thus the quality of life. There is a relationship between the occurrence of depressive disorders and insomnia. The aim of the study was to determine the prevalence of insomnia and depressive behavior and assess the relationship between these among participants of the Pol'and'Rock Festival, Kostrzyn, Poland 2019. The study used the Athens Insomnia Scale (AIS) and the Beck Inventory II Scale (BDI-II). The study group consisted of 923 people, with the majority of women (n = 500; 54.2%). A total of 297 persons (32.2%) reported varying severity of depressive symptoms. Insomnia was observed in 261 (28.28%) respondents. Sleeping disturbances were observed more frequently in females. Persons with insomnia had a significantly higher BDI-II score. A strong positive correlation (r = 0.65) between the number of points obtained on the Beck and AIS scales was observed. Insomnia and depressive behavior are prevalent in the Polish population. Due to long-term social and economic consequences, special attention should be paid to the prevention, early detection and treatment of both disorders.

Language: en