Overvliet GM, Jansen RAC, van Balkom AJLM, van Campen DC, Oudega ML, Van Der Werf YD, Van Exel E, van den Heuvel OA, Dols A. Int. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33156540
OBJECTIVE: In the last decade, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) has been introduced as a non-invasive neuromodulation therapy for depression. Little is known, however, about (serious) adverse events (AE) of rTMS in older adults with a depression. In this article, we want to study what is known about (serious) AE of rTMS in older adults (>60 years) with late-life depression (LLD).
older adults; adverse events; late life depression; repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation; serious adverse events