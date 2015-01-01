Abstract

Black powder weapons are rarely used in countries where access to firearms is easy. Poland has a fairly restrictive law regarding possession of firearms but under the Weapons and Munitions Act of May 21, 1999, as further amended, the possession of black powder weapons using separate loaded ammunition and manufactured before 1885, or replicas thereof, is legal without a permit. When the amendment was introduced, forensic pathologists anticipated a rush of cases involving such weapons, mainly suicides, but also accidents and homicides, but in our own practice in Lodz over the past 10 years (2010-2019) we have encountered only 7 such cases. Although the number is not particularly high, it does nevertheless account for nearly one-fifth of all gunshot deaths in the area. The aim of this paper is to present a series of deaths involving the use of black powder handguns. In analyzed cases, the victims were mostly men, they were sober, and their manner of death was suicide. As far as age was concerned, no regularity was found. All black powder handgun shots were characteristic enough in comparison with those from conventional firearms that they could be identified easily-the entrance wounds were larger than usual, there was a lot of gunpowder around them and in the wound canal, the bone fractures were extensive. Analysis of the literature and of our own material indicates that easy availability is not the only factor affecting the choice of a weapon; ease of use and reliability are also important.

