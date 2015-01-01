Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), such as emotional and physical maltreatment, are linked to chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CPPS) in adults. Psychological factors are important in understanding CPPS. We aimed to determine the nature and frequency of ACEs in male and female patients with CPPS and to investigate whether somatic symptoms and psychological comorbidities mediate the relationship of ACE severity with pain intensity.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study.



SETTING: Interdisciplinary outpatient clinic for CPPS in Hamburg, Germany.



SUBJECTS: Individuals with CPPS (n = 234) who were 18 to 84 years of age.



METHODS: Using a self-administered questionnaire, we assessed the history of ACEs (ACE Scale), pain intensity (McGill Pain Questionnaire), somatic symptoms (Patient Health Questionnaire-15]), depression (Patient Health Questionnaire-9), and anxiety (Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale). Parallel mediation analysis was conducted to examine whether the association of ACE severity with pain intensity is mediated by somatic symptoms, depression, and anxiety.



RESULTS: Emotional abuse and neglect were reported more than twice as often as physical abuse and neglect (37.2% vs 17.1%). Depression partially mediated the association of ACE severity with pain intensity in the whole study population. In sex-stratified analyses, different patterns of associations were observed, but somatic symptoms predicted pain intensity in both sexes.



CONCLUSIONS: Emotional maltreatment was highly prevalent, supporting an increased consideration of psychological factors in CPPS and indicating the need to screen for ACEs in patients with CPPS.



FINDINGS further suggest that depression and somatic symptoms may be important targets for therapeutic interventions in patients with CPPS who have a history of childhood adversity.

