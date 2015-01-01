Abstract

PURPOSE: We examined how patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) support patients' adherence to fall prevention recommendations in a novel primary care setting - the Falls Prevention Clinic.



Patients and Methods: Using a patient-oriented qualitative study design, we recruited patient partners to our study team to assist in developing focus group prompts. A trained facilitator conducted five semi-structured interviews with a total of 21 Falls Prevention Clinic participants. A trained facilitator prompted participants about: their views on the EuroQol 5 domain - 5 level (EQ-5D-5L) PROM, their preferences for PROM administration and feedback, the presentation of PROM questionnaire data, the use of comparative data and the EQ-5D-5L in improving adherence to recommendations, and other information they would need to improve adherence. Participants' responses were coded according to three stages of qualitative analysis: open, axial and selective coding using an iterative and comparative approach.



Results: "Opportunity" and "Development" emerged as higher-level themes for the participants' perspectives on how the EQ-5D-5L may be helpful for their appointments. "Frequency" described how often the participants believed the EQ-5D-5L should be administered and feedback provided. "Challenges", "Benefits", "Patients' Understanding", "Relevance of Data", and "Usefulness of Data" provided insight on how PROMs data presentation was viewed by patients. "Performance", "Resources", "Knowledge", "Role in Behaviour Change" highlighted the participants' ideas for the role of the EQ-5D-5L and additional information in supporting their adherence to falls prevention recommendations. Participants emphasized that patients would value further support information to facilitate their adherence.



Conclusion: This patient-oriented qualitative study, among individuals at high risk of future falls, sheds light on the importance of timely, understandable feedback, integrated with other clinical feedback in supporting adherence.

