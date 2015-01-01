|
Connor JP, Brier ZMF, Price M. Psychosom. Med. 2020; 82(9): 862-868.
OBJECTIVE: Exposure to a traumatic event is common among US adults, yet only a small fraction develops posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Higher pain after a traumatic injury has been associated with higher PTSD symptoms and thus may be a risk factor. However, few studies have examined how pain during the period immediately after a trauma, referred to as the acute posttrauma period, relates later to PTSD outcomes.
Language: en