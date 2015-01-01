|
Citation
Van de Velde S, Delaruelle K, Van Eekert N, Bracke P. Scand. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33158405
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Gender discrimination is one of the most significant psychosocial stressors. This study examined whether the relationship between perceived group discrimination against one's gender (PGD) and the gender gap depression varied by societal levels of gender inequality.
Language: en
Keywords
Europe; Depression; gender inequality; perceived group discrimination against one’s gender