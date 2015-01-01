Abstract

AIMS: To assess the frequency of perinatal Intimate Partner Violence (IPV), the association between IPV and depressive and anxiety symptoms, and the role of social support (SS) in the relation between IPV and depressive and anxiety symptoms, controlling for sociodemographic factors.



METHOD: Women were assessed during pregnancy and at six months postpartum (n = 210). The instruments used were: Stressful Life Events Scale; the Patient Health Questionnaire-9; the Anxiety Subscale of the Symptom Checklist-90 and the Social Support Subscale of the Postpartum Depression Predictors Inventory-Revised.



RESULTS: The prevalence of IPV was 10.7% in pregnancy and 11% during postpartum. IPV increases the risk of suffering depression in pregnancy (OR = 3.5) and at six months postpartum (OR = 18.3), as well as anxiety (OR = 5.9 and OR = 6.2, respectively). Women with lower educational attainment (OR = 3.8) and income (OR = 3.0) had a higher risk of being victims of IPV during pregnancy. Likewise, lack of SS has a great impact on IPV both during pregnancy (OR = 14.12) and the postpartum period (OR = 5.49). This association decreases the impact and significance of the relationship between perinatal depression and anxiety and IPV.



CONCLUSIONS: High levels of SS may partially offset the effect of IPV on postpartum depressive s and perinatal anxiety symptoms. it is necessary for IPV victims to have multiple protective factors. Lack of access to education, poverty and women's submissive role in relation to men lead to greater vulnerability, constituting a distinct social disadvantage for women.

