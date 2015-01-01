Abstract

People with severe mental illnesses may experience barriers in accessing community mental health services. We used the key informant method to detect people with untreated severe mental illness in seven villages in the Indian state of Punjab. The key informant was a local community leader. We were able to contact 11 patients who were identified as suffering from severe mental illness by the key informants. On assessment, eight of them had intellectual disability and three had psychotic and affective illness. We discuss the barriers and opportunities for providing mental health services in the community.

Language: en