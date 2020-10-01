Abstract

The black summer bushfires and the current COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated the establishment of Disaster Medicine (DM) into a mainstream medical subspecialty. The systematic healthcare flaws exposed by these two unprecedented events have reiterated the importance of disaster prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery. As a result, there have been calls for changes to Australia's disaster management system and specifically for greater involvement of the Australian Defense Force (ADF) to combat this existential national security threat...

