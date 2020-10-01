SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tin D, Hart A, Ciottone GR. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ajem.2020.10.041

PMID

33153834

Abstract

The black summer bushfires and the current COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated the establishment of Disaster Medicine (DM) into a mainstream medical subspecialty. The systematic healthcare flaws exposed by these two unprecedented events have reiterated the importance of disaster prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery. As a result, there have been calls for changes to Australia's disaster management system and specifically for greater involvement of the Australian Defense Force (ADF) to combat this existential national security threat...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print