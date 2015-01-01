Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to investigate the use of public video from internet user-generated content as a means of collecting naturalistic driving data.



METHODS: A convenience sample of 38 videos comprised of 203 events was extracted from publicly available channels on the YouTube™ platform. Each event was manually reviewed and pseudo-coded according to a subset of current CRSS variables. Pre-crash scenarios were coded using categories developed for prior NHTSA analysis.



RESULTS: Crashes represented 67% of the reviewed cases. Collisions with motor vehicles accounted for 84% of all crashes in the sample. Pre-crash scenarios were able to be determined for all crashes and near-crashes. The most prevalent pre-crash scenario types in the video data were Crossing Paths (41%), Rear End (21%), and Lane Change (17%). The top pre-crash scenarios from Swanson et al., were Rear End (31%), Crossing Paths (21%), and Lane Change (12%). The most prevalent pre-near crash scenario types in the video data were Crossing Paths (32%), Lane Change (30%), and Pedestrian (12%).



CONCLUSIONS: The most prevalent pre-crash scenarios in the video data were similar to those in data from FARS and NASS-GES. Though not nationally representative, this preliminary study demonstrated that user-generated content may be useful as a source of inexpensive naturalistic data and provides sufficient detail to capture important pre-crash, near-crash and crash information.

Language: en