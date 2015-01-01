|
Citation
|
Zaragoza-Rivera Y, Bolte J, Boucher L. Traffic Injury Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33155842
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Assess strength in adult females using multiple positions, motions, and contraction types, to better understand strength production of young and non-symptomatic of adult female subjects to help assess and improve the biofidelity of anthropomorphic test devices and human body models.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cervical spine; adult females; cervical spine strength; muscle contractions; neck strength