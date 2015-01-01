Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To estimate the incidence of emergency department visits for pediatric ear foreign bodies. To identify the most common items and their trends.



METHODS: The Nationwide Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) was queried for emergency department visits involving the diagnosis of foreign bodies in the ear including pinna and canal in children over the most recent 10-year span available. National incidence estimates and demographic data were extracted from the same database.



RESULTS: Ear foreign bodies in children made up an estimated total 446,819 ED visits nationwide over the past 10 years. The mean age was 7.2 ± 4.3 years old. The majority (55.6%, n = 248,531) of cases were female. The most common class of objects found was jewelry, primarily embedded earrings and beads, accounting for 55.5% visits, followed by paper products at 7.1%, pens and pencils at 4.1%, desk supplies (erasers) at 3.7%, BBs or pellets at 3.5%, and earplugs and earphones at 3%. Females were significantly more likely to have jewelry foreign bodies, and males were significantly more likely to have foreign bodies from all other categories other than first-aid supplies.



CONCLUSION: Foreign bodies of the ear are a common reason for emergency department visits in children, primarily jewelry, paper products, and desk supplies. Recognition of commonly encountered objects can aid in both speedier recognition of unknown objects, as well as guide patient counseling.

Language: en