Abstract

Speed is fundamental to shaping visions of the modern city and of contemporary urban life. Notions of speed and acceleration have produced distinct conceptualizations of rapid urbanization as a rush toward progress and opportunity. In this article, I examine what speed looks like from the margins, when seen through the struggles of young women in the urban peripheries who are coping with the precarity of working in the city, while negotiating deeply entrenched gender power relations within the home. By examining how speed is conceptualized through the trope of the "smart safe city" and what this means for those living in the digital and urban margins, I examine how a negotiation of time becomes fundamental to gendered life in the urban periphery. Using methods of time-mapping, participatory workshops, WhatsApp diaries, and in-depth interviews, I argue that for those in the margins, everyday life is entrenched in time struggles between the rhythms of the city and the rhythms of family life. Although the focus on the "smart safe city" in India mobilizes the logics of a technological fix, for young women the mobile phone is a significant technology to cope with daily time struggles. This article concludes that although transformations of ideas of speed and time in the smart safe city shape practices of measuring, visualizing, and representing violence against women through technology, those in the urban peripheries encounter and negotiate its spatiotemporalities through a slow violence of life that is invisible and unfolding over time and space.



速度是塑造现代城市和现代城市生活愿景的重要因素。在速度和加速度想法的驱使下，快速城市化已经具象为一个大步奔向进步和机遇的概念。本文从边缘群体的角度审视这个速度概念，观察的对象是城市边缘地带的年轻女性，她们一方面需要应对在城市中工作的不确定性，同时又要面对家庭内部根深蒂固的性别权力关系。作者审视了"智能安全城市"这个比喻性说法如何将速度变成一个概念，探讨了这种现象对于数字和城市边缘群体的意义，以及对时间的交涉如何成为城市边缘地带不同性别生活的重要部分。通过使用时间映射方法、参与式研讨会、WhatsApp日记和深度访谈，笔者认为对于边缘人群的日常生活而言，城市节奏与家庭生活节奏之间的时间冲突已深植其中。尽管印度"智能安全城市"关注了进行技术修复的逻辑性，但对于年轻女性而言，手机仍是她们日常生活中应对时间问题的重要工具。本文的结论是，尽管关于智慧安全城市速度和时间的理念出现了改变，并且影响了针对女性暴力行为的衡量、显示和表达方式，但城市边缘地带的人们在时间和空间上仍然面对着隐形的生活慢暴力，只能随着时间和空间逐渐显现。



La velocidad es fundamental para configurar las visiones de la ciudad moderna y de la vida urbana contemporánea. Las nociones de velocidad y aceleración han producido distintas conceptualizaciones de la urbanización rápida, como una estampida hacia el progreso y la oportunidad. En este artículo examino cómo luce la velocidad desde los bordes, cuando se la ve a través de las luchas de mujeres jóvenes en las periferias urbanas, que sobrellevan la precariedad de trabajar en la ciudad, mientras regatean dentro del hogar relaciones de poder en género profundamente arraigadas. Examinando cómo se conceptualiza la velocidad a través del tropo de "la ciudad inteligente segura", y sobre lo que esto significa para quienes viven en los bordes digital y urbano, yo examino el modo como una negociación del tiempo de torna fundamental para la vida definida por género en la periferia urbana. Usando métodos de mapeo del tiempo, talleres participativos, diarios de WhatsApp y entrevistas a profundidad, sostengo que para quienes habitan en las márgenes, la vida cotidiana está arraigada en las luchas por el tiempo entre los ritmos de la ciudad y los ritmos de la vida familiar. Si bien el foco sobre "la ciudad inteligente segura" en la India moviliza la lógica de una prescripción tecnológica, para las mujeres jóvenes, el teléfono celular es una tecnología significativa con la cual copar las luchas cotidianas por el tiempo. Este artículo concluye que, aunque las transformaciones de las ideas de velocidad y tiempo en la ciudad inteligente segura configuran las prácticas de medir, visualizar y representar la violencia contra las mujeres a través de la tecnología, quienes viven en la periferia urbana se enfrentan a sus espacio-temporalidades y negocian con ellas a través de una violencia pausada de la vida, que es invisible y que se desenvuelve a lo largo del tiempo y el espacio.





Key Words: gendered time, margins, safe city, slow violence, smart city, speed, urban peripheries

关键词: 性别时间, 边缘, 安全城市, 慢暴力, 智慧城市, 速度, 城市边缘

Palabras clave: ciudad inteligente, ciudad segura, márgenes, periferias urbanas, tiempo por género, velocidad, violencia lenta

Language: en