Abstract

Within climate-energy-transport scholarship and professions there is a growing consensus that electric vehicles (EVs), which include personal cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), vans, and pickup trucks, are essential for decarbonizing mobility. This article urges caution and pause before an EV lock-in and calls on geographers and other scholars, professionals, and sustainability advocates to consider the multiscale environmental and social problems associated with EVs. The article begins by reviewing the mainstream assumptions about mass EV uptake, with particular emphasis on projections forecasting more, not fewer, cars in the future. Using a mobility justice framework, I ask who is making these assumptions and why and discuss the influence of liberal economic theory on future projections of EVs. I next consider assumptions about the environmental efficacy and decarbonization potential of mass EV uptake and review how EV production and consumption might escalate rather than reduce global resource and energy demand. I also scale down to cities and describe how EVs will lay claim to many of the same spaces designated for green mobility, such as cycle tracks, bus lanes, and compact, walkable spaces. The conclusion proposes research questions to consider with regard to EVs, future transportation, future geographies, and future carbon emissions.



在气候-能源-交通学术研究和专业领域, 有一种日益普遍的共识, 那就是电动汽车（EV）（包括个人轿车、运动型多用途车（SUV）、面包车和皮卡车）对于降低汽车碳排放量至关重要。本文敦促在锁定电动汽车之前应谨慎行事, 并呼吁地理学家和其他学者、专业人士, 及可持续发展的拥护者们考虑电动汽车相关的多尺度环境和社会问题。本文首先回顾了主流的对电动汽车使用量的假设, 并特别强调了对未来汽车数量增加（而非减少）的预测。本人还采用流动性正义框架, 询问了谁在做这些假设及其原因, 并讨论了自由经济理论对未来电动汽车预测的影响。其次, 本人考虑了与大批采用电动汽车的环境效率和脱碳潜力相关的假设, 并审视了电动汽车生产和消费可能如何增加（而非减少）对全球资源和能源的需求的）。最后本人还将范围缩小到城市, 并描述了电动汽车将如何占用许多指定用于绿色出行的空间（例如自行车道, 公交专用道以及紧凑, 可步行的空间）的。结论提出了电动汽车、未来交通、未来地理位置和未来碳排放等相关的待研究问题。



Hay consenso creciente en la erudición y las profesiones relacionadas con clima-energía-transporte en el sentido de que los vehículos eléctricos (EVs), incluidos carros personales, vehículos para uso deportivo (SUVs), furgones y camionetas, son esenciales para la descarbonización de la movilidad. Este artículo reclama cautela y pausa antes de llegar a la monopolización de los EV, y alerta a geógrafos y otros académicos, profesionales y defensores de la sustentabilidad que se considere seriamente el carácter multiescalar de los problemas ambientales y sociales asociados con los EVs. El artículo empieza con la revisión de supuestos convencionales acerca de la adopción masiva de EV, con énfasis particular en las proyecciones que pronostican más carros que menos en el futuro. Usando un marco de justicia de la movilidad, pregunto quién está a cargo de formular estas suposiciones, y por qué, y discuto la influencia de la teoría económica liberal sobre las proyecciones futuras de los EVs. Considero después las suposiciones acerca de la eficacia ambiental y el potencial de descarbonización por adopción masiva del EV y reviso cómo la producción y consumo del EV podrán disparar en vez de reducir la demanda global de recursos y energía. También, me pongo en el lugar de las ciudades y describo cómo los EVs reclamarán muchos de los mismos espacios designados para la movilidad verde, tales como las rutas para ciclistas, los carriles para buses y los espacios compactos caminables. La conclusión propone preguntas de investigación para considerar en relación con los EVs, lo mismo que sobre transporte futuro, geografías futuras y emisiones futuras del carbono.





Key Words: decarbonization, electric vehicles, mobility justice, transport geography, urban geography

关键词: 脱碳, 电动汽车, 流动性正义, 运输地理学, 城市地理学

Palabras clave: descarbonización, geografía del transporte, geografía urbana, justicia de movilidad, vehículos eléctricos

