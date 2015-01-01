|
Valipoor S, Pati D, Kazem-Zadeh M, Mihandoust S, Mohammadigorji S. J. Age. Environ. 2020; 34(4): 351-374.
Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group
Falls are the leading causes of injury and injury-related deaths in older adults. This review examined the role of interior-scale elements of living environments, including homes, nursing homes, retirement facilities, care facilities, and assisted living facilities, on falls among elderly residents. A comprehensive review of empirical studies, published in peer-reviewed journals, was conducted using the PRISMA process.
care facilities; Falls; home hazards; interior design and architecture; residential facilities; safety