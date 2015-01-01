SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bercaw LE. J. Age. Environ. 2020; 34(4): 389-401.

Abstract

Older adults wish to remain in their homes as long as they are able, but little research has evaluated what role housing plays in the decision to age in place. Qualitative interviews of aging services providers and focus groups with older adults provide insight into needs for home improvement while aging in place and the effects those needs may have on deciding to relocate. In light of the recent CHRONIC Care Act and resultant new access to potential home improvement assistance for some older adults, findings from this study highlight the importance of maintaining independence while increasing older adults' awareness of and access to home improvements to support aging in place.


Keywords

Aging in place; home modification; housing; older adult; policy

